Missouri Auditor's Office Initiates Audit of Bates County Over Allegations of Funds Misuse

Missouri State Auditor's Office has initiated an audit of Bates County to probe into allegations of taxpayer funds misuse by the county administration. The examination zeroes in on the support extended to the Bates County Sheriff's Posse, a volunteer mounted rescue team. This move is triggered by a whistleblower's complaint suggesting that public money was spent on buying and maintaining horses for the Sheriff's Posse. This group assists the sheriff's office in search, rescue, crowd management, and traffic regulation operations. Besides, the posse also coordinates rodeo activities, one of which took place in Adrian, Missouri, in September.

A Routine Review Turns Probe

The audit is in tandem with a standard review of the county and is intended to ascertain the necessity and suitability of the sheriff office's expenses. Scott Fitzpatrick, the Missouri Auditor, stressed the significance of closely examining these financial decisions in light of the potential red flags raised. Meanwhile, the Bates County Sheriff's Office has maintained silence on the issue.

Tracking Past Audits

The previous audit in 2017 accorded Bates County a 'fair' rating, indicating some concerns over fund management. The current audit process, along with the investigation, kicked off on January 31 with a meeting involving county officials.