Mills Family Sues Metropolitan Police for £450,000 Over Fatal Collision

John Edward Mills, a 71-year-old antiques dealer, met a tragic end on July 12, 2017, when he was struck by a police van in Hammersmith, West London. The incident, believed by many to be a case of negligence, has led to the Mills family suing the Metropolitan Police for over £450,000 in compensation. The legal dispute, which is currently ongoing, is not just about the circumstances of the collision but also revolves around the responsibilities of the parties involved and the amount of compensation.

Advertisment

The Tragic Incident

Mr. Mills was crossing the road against a pedestrian red light when Pc. Thomas Upton, responding to an emergency, struck him. Upton was driving at 23mph in a 20mph zone with emergency signals activated. He claims he did not see Mr. Mills in time to prevent the collision. The impact of the incident was such that Mr. Mills sustained serious injuries, leading to his death eight months later.

Allegations of Negligence

Advertisment

The Mills family alleges that Pc. Upton was negligent in his duty. They believe he failed to spot Mr. Mills in time to prevent the collision. The family is seeking compensation for general damages, inheritance tax liabilities, and potential gifts Mr. Mills would have made for property purchases and school fees. They contend that the tragedy could have been averted if Pc. Upton had been more vigilant.

Police Deny Liability

On the other hand, the police and Pc. Upton deny any liability, citing that the driving was appropriate for the situation. They argue that Mr. Mills bore some responsibility for the accident as he was crossing against the pedestrian red light. The police maintain that the incident was unfortunate but not a result of negligence on their part.

The ongoing hearing is a testament to the complexity of the case, with both sides presenting strong arguments. The outcome of this case could have implications for how emergency services are conducted in the future, especially in situations where split-second decisions can mean the difference between life and death.