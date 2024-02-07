Miller Place Man Charged With Fraud Over False SBA Loan Assistance

Anthony Boglino, a 38-year-old from Miller Place, stands accused of defrauding at least 10 clients under the false pretense of assisting them in obtaining Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. Revealed by Nassau police, Boglino allegedly collected loan processing fees without ever submitting the clients' applications to the SBA.

Charges Leveled Against Boglino

Boglino is set to face arraignment in Hempstead's First District Court, where he is confronted with a series of charges. These include two counts of third-degree grand larceny, two counts of first-degree scheme to defraud, six counts of petit larceny, and 23 counts of second-degree forgery.

The Investigation and Arrest

The arrest came following an investigation that was instigated by a July 2 incident involving a woman who parted with $1,100 for SBA loan assistance never provided. Through their investigation, police discovered nine additional victims who paid fees ranging from $150 to $3,682. Each was handed a contract on SBA letterhead, further reinforcing Boglino's fraudulent claims, yet no applications were filed.

Call for Additional Victims

Detectives are now urging any further victims or those affected by similar schemes to come forward, encouraging them to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will be treated with absolute confidentiality, ensuring the victims' privacy is respected as investigators continue to unravel this case.