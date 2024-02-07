Memphis Man Arrested in Carbondale for Possession of Stolen Firearm

On a chilly afternoon of February 6, in the tight-knit community of Carbondale, Illinois, an incident unfolded that would rattle the town's tranquility. At precisely 4:58 p.m., the Carbondale Police Department received a distress call from a concerned citizen. The call led them to a residence on the 1400-block of West Main Street, where they encountered a man brandishing a firearm.

Standoff with Armed Individual

The man, standing with an unknown firearm, turned out to be Derrico D. Quinn, a 34-year-old resident of Memphis, Tennessee. The local law enforcement officers, trained for such situations, commanded Quinn to drop his weapon. To their relief, he complied without any resistance, defusing a potential threat. Following his compliance, the officers promptly arrested Quinn, ensuring the safety of the neighborhood.

Investigation Reveals Stolen Firearm

In the aftermath, a subsequent investigation was launched. Police discovered that the firearm in Quinn's possession had a history – it had been reported stolen in a different state: Missouri. This revelation added a significant twist to the incident, raising questions about how Quinn got hold of the stolen firearm.

Charges Laid Against Quinn

As a result of the police's findings, Quinn now faces serious legal charges. He's been accused of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. While the investigation continues, Quinn remains detained at the Jackson County Jail, a stark reminder that crime does not pay.

The Carbondale incident, while unsettling, serves as a testament to the efficiency and bravery of local law enforcement. With their swift response and professional handling of a potentially dangerous situation, they ensured the safety of the community, effectively turning a distressing afternoon into a story of vigilance and justice.