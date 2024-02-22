Meghalaya's Traditional Miners Face Regulatory Challenges: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma Addresses Assembly

In the heart of Meghalaya, a debate unfolds, encapsulating the struggle between tradition and regulation. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stood before the state assembly, addressing a motion that hits close to home for many of his constituents. It was a moment where the past grappled with the present, and the outcome would echo in the lives of local small-scale miners for years to come.

The Heart of the Matter: A Clash of Tradition and Law

At the core of this discussion was a plea by VPP legislator Ardent M Basaiawmoit, who brought to light the challenges faced by those engaging in traditional mining activities such as sand and stone extraction. These practices, deeply woven into the fabric of local livelihoods, are now at a crossroads, threatened by the stringent requirements of modern environmental and mining laws.

Chief Minister Sangma's response was clear yet empathetic. He outlined the legal landscape, citing the Meghalaya Minor Minerals Concession Rules (MMMCR), 2016, and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act, 1957, which unequivocally apply to the state's mining activities. Despite the traditional nature of these practices, Sangma emphasized that they cannot be exempt from requiring a quarry permit or lease. The reason? A series of judicial decisions, including those by the Supreme Court and Meghalaya High Court, have firmly placed these activities within the realm of statutory regulation, necessitating environmental clearances and other legal compliances.

Striving for a Middle Ground

Understanding the weight of his words, Sangma assured that efforts would be made to assist miners in navigating the bureaucratic waters of obtaining the necessary permits and leases. This would involve guiding applicants through the essential steps of securing environmental and pollution clearances, alongside district council approvals. It's a daunting journey, but the Chief Minister's commitment to easing this process reflects a recognition of the importance of these traditional practices to the local economy and culture.

The reference to a Supreme Court judgment from July 3, 2019, further cements the legal stance on this issue. This judgment affirmed the applicability of the MMDR Act, 1957, in Meghalaya, highlighting the necessity for mining operations, regardless of scale, to adhere to national regulations, including the amended Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006. This amendment mandates environmental clearance for the mining of minor minerals in lease areas of any size, signifying a significant hurdle for traditional miners.

The Path Forward: Balancing Act

The Chief Minister's dialogue with the assembly was not just about laying down the law; it was a call to balance. It was an acknowledgment of the need to protect the environment while also preserving the socioeconomic fabric of Meghalaya's rural communities. As the state moves forward, the challenge lies in creating a framework that honors this delicate balance. The narrative is far from over, but the assembly's discourse serves as a critical turning point in the ongoing saga of Meghalaya's traditional miners.

The journey ahead is fraught with challenges, but it is also ripe with the potential for innovation and adaptation. As Meghalaya treads this path, the eyes of many will be watching, waiting to see how tradition can coexist with regulation in the modern world. For now, the Chief Minister's words offer a beacon of hope, a promise of support, and a recognition of the invaluable role that these traditional practices play in the heart of Meghalaya.