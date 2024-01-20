Mecklenburg Sheriff's Office Bolsters Brookford Police with Equipment Donation

As a testament to the spirit of inter-agency assistance, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office has taken a step towards bolstering the capabilities of the Brookford Police Department in Catawba County. The sheriff's office has donated two Dodge Chargers and five radios, equipment that had served its purpose within the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office but still holds potential to aid the Brookford Police Department.

Support Through Donations

The county commissioners have authorized the sheriff's office to transfer two Dodge Chargers and five radios to their counterparts in Brookford. The vehicles, each bearing the testimony of over 100,000 miles of service, and the radios, nearing the end of their operational lifespan, represent an act of support and cooperation between the law enforcement agencies.

Obsolete Yet Valuable

While the equipment may be deemed obsolete by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, they carry valuable potential for the Brookford Police Department. The Dodge Chargers, despite their mileage, and the radios, despite nearing the end of their operational lives, can still provide valuable service in the hands of the Brookford officers.

Legality of the Donation

This act of donation is not only a gesture of goodwill but also aligns with state law. The law permits government agencies to transfer equipment to each other when such items are considered obsolete, surplus, or are no longer being utilized. This legal provision ensures that resources are effectively utilized across different government agencies, contributing to overall efficiency and cooperation.