Meadville Man Faces Over 40 Felony Charges for Child Abuse: A Pattern of Heinous Crimes

In a harrowing tale of betrayal and abuse, a Meadville man, Christopher M. Young, stands accused of a series of heinous crimes against two children. The alleged assaults occurred between July 2016 and August 2020, leading to over 40 felony charges.

The Accusations

Christopher M. Young, 40, faces a litany of charges, including rape, statutory sexual assault, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. The charges also encompass unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old. The gravity of these allegations is underscored by the additional charges of corruption of minors and more.

The Court's Response

In the face of these disturbing allegations, Judge Colin Daly acknowledged the severity of Young's actions. The victims, two children, demonstrated remarkable courage in providing impact statements, waiving their right to anonymity. The judge commended their bravery, recognizing the immense strength it takes to confront such traumatic experiences.

A Pattern of Abuse

This is not the first time Young has faced charges for sexual assault. In a previous case, he was sentenced to four and a half years for assaulting an eight-year-old girl he was coaching. The court found that Young had breached the trust of the child, singling her out and luring her to a male toilet where the assault took place.

As Christopher M. Young awaits trial in Crawford County jail, the community grapples with the shocking revelations of his alleged crimes. The victims' bravery in coming forward has shed light on a pattern of abuse that cannot be ignored. Their courage serves as a stark reminder of the importance of speaking out against such heinous acts.