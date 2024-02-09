Mastermind Criminal Charles McClean Receives Additional Sentence for Obstructing Justice

In a landmark decision at the Central Criminal Court, Charles McClean, already serving a 16.5-year sentence for his role in a criminal organization and conspiracy to murder gangster Wayne Whelan, has been handed an additional three-and-a-half-year sentence for obstructing the apprehension of Mark 'Guinea Pig' Desmond's murderer. The sentence, pronounced by Mr Justice Paul McDermott, underscores the gravity of McClean's actions and the court's commitment to upholding justice.

A Tangled Web of Crime and Deception

The sordid tale began on December 2nd, 2016, when Desmond was brutally shot dead in Griffeen Valley Park, Lucan, Dublin. McClean, the mastermind behind this heinous act, had lured Desmond to the park under the guise of discussing criminal activities. In a chilling display of callousness, McClean disposed of Desmond's phone after the murder, further impeding the investigation.

The court's ruling comes as a stern reminder of the consequences of engaging in such nefarious activities. Mr Justice McDermott noted McClean's lack of remorse, highlighting his involvement in similar offenses even after Desmond's murder. The judge emphasized the severity of McClean's crimes and the necessity of a consecutive sentence to his existing ones.

The Weight of Justice

McClean's total global sentence now stands at 20 years. The court took into account his guilty plea, the courses he undertook in custody, and his non-criminal family background. However, these mitigating factors were not enough to outweigh the gravity of his actions.

McClean's sentence serves as a stark warning to those who engage in criminal activities and attempt to obstruct justice. The court's decision sends a clear message: such actions will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law.

A Remorseless Criminal

This latest sentence adds to McClean's already lengthy rap sheet. He was previously involved in three shootings and was described by the court as a 'remorseless' criminal. Despite his attempts to downplay his involvement, the evidence against him was overwhelming.

McClean's actions have left a trail of devastation in their wake. Families have been torn apart, lives have been shattered, and the community has been left reeling from the impact of his crimes. The court's decision to impose a consecutive sentence reflects the severity of McClean's actions and the need for justice to be served.

As McClean begins his extended prison term, the families of his victims may find some solace in the knowledge that he will be held accountable for his actions. The court's decision serves as a reminder that justice, though sometimes delayed, will always be served.

In the end, the story of Charles McClean is a cautionary tale. It serves as a grim reminder of the consequences of engaging in criminal activities and the importance of upholding justice. As McClean faces the harsh reality of his actions, the families of his victims can only hope that his punishment will bring them some measure of closure.