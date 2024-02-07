Massive Police Operation Seizes Cash, Gold, and Illicit Items in Extensive Vehicle Inspections

In an expansive and coordinated effort, over 1,200 police officers and personnel strategically assembled into 110 teams to conduct a thorough inspection of vehicles for cash and illicit items. The concentrated operation specifically targeted vehicles lacking the necessary documentation for transporting cash, gold, silver, rice, and other valuables.

Advertisment

Mass Inspections Yields Significant Seizures

As a result of this operation, an astounding 14,220 vehicles underwent inspection, leading to the detention and seizure of 663 vehicles. Among the confiscated items were substantial amounts of illegal goods. At Peenagadi Junction, authorities unearthed a hidden stash of 10 kg of ganja, with an additional 12 kg seized elsewhere. The drugs were promptly confiscated and a case registered under the NDPS Act.

Seizures Go Beyond Narcotics

Advertisment

Nevertheless, the seizures were not limited to narcotics. At Shaniwada Junction, authorities uncovered substantial quantities of gold and silver. Near a railway station, police impounded an unidentified amount of cash along with several liquor bottles. Further cash seizures occurred at Maddilapalem Junction, adding to the already significant haul of illegal items.

Rice Trafficking Leads to Arrest

In an unexpected development, police in Bhagat Singh Nagar intercepted 18 bags of rice along with an auto. The seizure led to the immediate arrest of the auto driver by Gopalapatnam police. The city police have since issued a statement urging the public to carry proper documentation when transporting goods to avoid seizure and potential legal consequences.