Manhunt Underway for Vehicle Theft Suspect in South Carolina

A high-stakes manhunt is underway in South Carolina as local law enforcement agencies intensify their search for Christopher Lee Lewis, a key suspect involved in a recent vehicle theft and pursuit incident. The Laurens Police Department was thrust into the limelight in the early hours of a Wednesday morning when they received a report about a stolen U-Haul truck from Greenwood County.

Slow-Speed Chase: A Game of Cat and Mouse

The drama unfolded shortly after the report when officers sighted the stolen truck and attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Main Street and Pinehaven Street. Lewis, who was behind the wheel, chose to defy the officers’ orders, leading to a slow-speed chase. In a peculiar turn of events, the chase did not exceed speeds of 20 mph. The pursuit came to an abrupt end on Sherwood Forrest Drive where Lewis opted to abandon the vehicle and vanish on foot.

Unearthing a Trove of Stolen Goods

Upon inspection of the abandoned U-Haul, officers stumbled upon a motorcycle and an assortment of items. The presence of these goods in the truck raised suspicions of them being stolen, indicating a possible broader scope of criminal activity. Meanwhile, Lewis's accomplice, Rickey Dale Summerall, who had been a passenger in the truck, was apprehended at the scene and charged with possession of stolen goods.

A Community on High Alert

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office, aided by a K9 unit, directed their search efforts to Satterwhite Road. The trail, however, ran cold, and Lewis was not found. Authorities have since issued an appeal to the public, urging anyone with information on Lewis's whereabouts or details related to the incident to contact 911. The police underline the critical role of public assistance in capturing Lewis to ensure community safety and restore public confidence in the justice system.