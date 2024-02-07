Manhunt Intensifies for Attempted Murder Suspect in Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Police Service has intensified their search for Yusuf Abdulqadir Ali, an alleged perpetrator in two attempted murders that shook the city on November 25, 2021. The heinous act was committed at a residential property situated on the 100 block of Furby Street, where two men were inflicted with grave gunshot wounds.

Victims' Survival and Suspect's Charges

The victims were transported in a critical condition to the hospital, where they underwent treatment and have since been discharged after a successful recovery. Following a comprehensive investigation by the major crimes unit and in consultation with the Manitoba Prosecution Services, charges were authorized against Ali, who continues to evade capture.

Ali's Description and Affiliations

Ali is described as a six-foot-three, 235-pound man with a medium build. The suspect is known for his gang affiliations and ties to the drug subculture. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous, and the Winnipeg Police Service has issued a stern warning to the public, advising against any attempts to approach him.

Appeal for Public Assistance

In a bid to expedite Ali's capture and ensure public safety, the police are appealing to the community for assistance in locating him. They are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact the Winnipeg Police Service or Crime Stoppers. The urgency in apprehending Ali has been emphasized to prevent any further potential harm or criminal activity.