Manhunt in Skelmersdale: Community in Shock After Fatal Shooting

A manhunt is underway in Skelmersdale, Merseyside, following the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Lenny Scott. The incident occurred on Thursday around 7:35 pm in Peel Road, a usually quiet residential area.

Advertisment

A Tragic Turn of Events

Scott, a well-known figure in the Prescot community, was found with severe gunshot wounds near his home. Despite the valiant efforts of emergency services, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The news of his death has sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community.

A Gunman on the Loose

Advertisment

The gunman, who remains at large, was last seen fleeing the scene on a bike. Witnesses described him as wearing black clothing and an orange high-visibility jacket. The bike, believed to be either an e-bike or scrambler bike, has become a crucial piece of evidence in the investigation.

A Community in Shock

Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables of Lancashire Constabulary is leading the major investigation. She has assured the public that both detectives and uniformed officers are working tirelessly to determine the motive, identify, and apprehend the perpetrator.

Advertisment

In response to the incident, the police have increased patrols in the area to reassure the community. Such incidents are claimed to be very rare in Lancashire, making this shooting all the more unsettling for residents.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the suspect's description, any abandoned bikes, or anything suspicious in the area on the evening of the incident or the preceding days to come forward.

Contact can be made with the police through the provided phone number for non-emergencies or by dialing 999 in emergencies. As the investigation continues, the community waits in hope for answers and justice for Lenny Scott.

In the aftermath of this tragic event, Skelmersdale stands united, determined to support one another and assist the ongoing manhunt. The search for the gunman continues, as does the community's resolve to find peace and understanding amidst the chaos.