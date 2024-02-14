Man Jailed for 20 Months for Stalking and Harassing Ex-Wife

Kevin Gomersall, a 41-year-old man, has been handed a 20-month jail sentence at Leeds Crown Court for stalking and harassing his ex-wife following the end of their 20-year marriage. The father of five was found with cocaine and a knife during his arrest and admitted to multiple offenses including possession of an offensive weapon and harassment.

A Life Unraveled

In a chilling turn of events, the life of Kevin Gomersall, a previously law-abiding citizen, has unraveled following his inability to cope with the end of his marriage. The 41-year-old, who had been in a relationship with his ex-wife for two decades, resorted to stalking and harassing her, leading to a 20-month jail sentence.

A Series of Unsettling Incidents

The harassment began with unpleasant messages, including threats to harm himself and his ex-wife. In one incident, Gomersall arrived at his ex-wife's house with a lump hammer, causing her to call the police. Despite being arrested and bailed, he continued to harass her, even showing up at her workplace while intoxicated.

A Guilty Plea and a 10-Year Restraining Order

Gomersall was eventually held on remand and pleaded guilty to several charges, including possession of cocaine and an offensive weapon. During sentencing, the judge issued a 10-year restraining order against him, stating that his behavior had caused significant distress to his ex-wife. The judge also highlighted the seriousness of Gomersall's actions, stating that such behavior would not be tolerated.

In a case that underscores the devastating impact of relationship breakdowns, Kevin Gomersall's story serves as a stark reminder of the importance of seeking support and dealing with emotions in a healthy and constructive manner. The 20-month jail sentence and 10-year restraining order are a reflection of the severity of his actions and the harm caused to his ex-wife.

