Man Faces Nearly 8 Years in Prison for Ignoring Protective Order and Leading Police on Foot Chase

A 36-year-old man, Paris A. Vance, found himself behind bars in Maricopa following a dramatic chase by police and a series of events involving his ex-girlfriend. The incident unfolded on West Vineyard Street, where officers were summoned to the woman's residence in response to Vance's attempts to gain entry.
A Protective Order Ignored
The woman in question had a protective order against Vance, who reportedly made 16 calls from a blocked number before showing up at her home. The attempted intrusion was captured on video surveillance, prompting the police to initiate a search for the suspect.
A Foot Chase Across John Wayne Parkway
Upon spotting Vance exiting a fenced backyard, the police moved in. However, instead of surrendering, Vance took off on foot, leading the officers on a high-stakes chase across John Wayne Parkway. His actions caused drivers to swerve and slow down, narrowly avoiding collisions in the process.
Apprehension and Charges
Eventually, Vance's pursuit came to an end just before 6:30 p.m. He was promptly apprehended and charged with two felony counts of resisting arrest and stalking. Additionally, he faces four misdemeanor counts including aggravated harassment, obstructing a public thoroughfare, criminal nuisance, and criminal trespass in the first degree.
Now, Paris A. Vance sits in the Pinal County jail, facing nearly eight years in prison if convicted. His actions serve as a stark reminder of the potential consequences when protective orders are disregarded and the law is defied.
As the sun sets on another day in Maricopa, the community is left to grapple with the aftermath of this tumultuous event. The ripple effects of Vance's choices continue to spread, touching the lives of those involved and serving as a cautionary tale for others.