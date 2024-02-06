Man Convicted of Child Sex Offence: A Case of Deception and Regret

64-year-old Howard White of Owslebury, Winchester, was found guilty of attempting to instigate a child to participate in a sexual act and orchestrating the execution of a child sex offence. The subject of his perverse intentions was Freya, a nine-year-old girl—or so White was led to believe. In fact, his correspondent was an undercover police officer, who played the role of the supposed stepfather of the child.

Deceptive Communication and Arrest

In a series of exchanges, White was convinced that he would be privy to, and participate in, sexual acts involving the minor. His communication included sending self-portraits, intended for the child to view, and organizing a meetup in Hatfield. On February 10, 2023, White journeyed 80 miles to the agreed venue, only to be greeted by the police and placed under arrest.

Court Proceedings and Sentencing

In court, White expressed profound regret for his actions. His defense attorney shed light on his solitary existence and the profound effect the case had on his personal relationships. This included a strained relationship with his brother. Despite the defense's portrayal of White as a low risk for future offences and their argument that he would not have proceeded with the act if confronted with an actual child, the court did not yield.

Judge Barbara Mensah handed White a prison sentence of five and a half years and issued a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. The judge emphasized the seriousness of the crimes, stating that White's actions suggested no indication that he would have stopped himself.