Man Banned from Bonner County Meetings Arrested for Trespassing

On a chilly Tuesday in Sandpoint, Idaho, Dave Bowman, a man previously banned from attending Bonner County Commissioner meetings, was arrested for his refusal to leave a meeting. This episode led to a delay in the commissioners' regular meeting and sent ripples of unrest throughout the community.

Arrest Amidst Disruptions

The ban on Bowman and another man, who remains unnamed, was issued on January 26 by the County Commission Chairman, Luke Omodt. The ban was a result of alleged threats and disruptions made by the two individuals during previous meetings. Despite the ban, Bowman attended the commissioners' weekly business meeting, leading to his arrest. The other man, though also placed under citizen's arrest by the Sandpoint Police Department, was not booked into jail.

A Delayed Meeting and Subsequent Arrest

Upon Bowman's arrival at the meeting, there was an immediate delay. Bowman was informed by Omodt that he was being placed under citizen's arrest for trespassing. The commissioners went on to discuss and vote officially to trespass Bowman from the property. The vote passed 2-0, and Bowman was once again placed under arrest for trespassing at the Administration Building. His trespass order will remain in place for a year.

Legal Review and Potential Charges

Following his arrest, Bowman was booked into jail but was later released on bond. The case is currently under review by county prosecutors, who have received a probable cause affidavit to determine the appropriate charges. Despite no charges being brought after the first arrest, the situation is still unfolding as the county prosecutor reviews the case to decide if charges should be brought against Bowman.