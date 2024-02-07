Lisia Leon Named 'Leader of Influence: Minority Attorney' by LA Business Journal

Lisia Leon, partner at Paduano & Weintraub LLP, has been honored with the title of 'Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys' by the Los Angeles Business Journal. The distinction, bestowed upon minority attorneys, acknowledges those who have made substantial contributions to the legal industry in Southern California.

A Stalwart of Employment Defense Litigation

Leon is a seasoned employment defense litigator, specializing in defending employers against employment discrimination, hostile work environment claims, and wage and hour class actions. Her legal prowess extends to representation before federal and state courts, arbitration panels, and administrative and regulatory bodies. Leon provides comprehensive counsel on workplace matters to a national client base.

Accolades Reflect Success in Litigation

The accolade from the Los Angeles Business Journal recognizes Leon's success in litigation, including opposing a nationwide collective certification and securing a favorable settlement in a federal wage and hour class action. Furthermore, she obtained summary judgment for a client facing tortious interference and whistleblower claims.

Colleagues Sing Leon's Praises

Meredith Cavallaro, chair of the firm's employment litigation and counseling practices, lauds Leon's dedication and results-driven approach. Cavallaro's praise underscores not only Leon's prowess in litigation but also her significant contribution to the firm and the legal field.

Paduano & Weintraub LLP: A Growing Firm

Paduano & Weintraub LLP, a boutique litigation firm, is recognized for its client-centered services. The firm has recently expanded into California, marking a strategic growth phase to offer coast-to-coast services. The firm specializes in employment defense litigation, employment counseling, commercial litigation, and directors & officers litigation, with offices in New York City and Los Angeles.