Lethbridge Man Charged with Sexual Assault, Police Believe There May Be More Victims

Malek Fares, a 47-year-old man from Lethbridge, has been charged with sexual assault, marking the second time in two months he faces such accusations. The charge stems from an incident reported on December 8, in which a 39-year-old woman alleged she was assaulted inside a trailer. More disturbingly, the victim also claimed that Fares had previously inflicted burn injuries on her.

Advertisment

Details of the Incident

The Lethbridge Police Service has not only charged Fares with sexual assault but also with assault with a weapon and assault. Following his arrest, which occurred without complications, Fares was subsequently released from custody. As a condition of his release, he has been ordered not to have any contact with the victim. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.

Potential Additional Victims

Advertisment

Authorities believe that Fares may have more victims. The police are therefore urging any other potential victims to come forward. Fares is known to frequent the Lethbridge Shelter and the downtown area, where he is said to approach vulnerable women.

Police Appeal for Information

To aid in their ongoing investigation, the Lethbridge Police Service has released a photo of Fares. They hope that this will help identify additional victims who may not know him by name or only by an alias. Anyone with information relating to Fares or potential additional victims is asked to contact the police, referencing file 24001791.