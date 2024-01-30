Legal Challenge to Maryland's Cannabis Social Equity Program

A California-based attorney, renowned for his legal battles against state marijuana regulatory agencies, has initiated a lawsuit against Maryland's cannabis authorities. The attorney alleges that the state's social equity program for cannabis licensure discriminates against out-of-state applicants, a practice he claims to be unconstitutional.

Questioning the Constitutionality of Cannabis Equity Programs

The social equity scheme in Maryland is intended to create opportunities for individuals and communities disproportionately impacted by previous cannabis laws. These programs often prioritize local or minority applicants in an effort to redress historical inequalities. The attorney, however, argues that this preferential treatment for in-state applicants violates the constitutional principle of Equal Protection under the law and the Interstate Commerce Clause.

Legal Challenges Emerge Nationwide

This lawsuit is indicative of a wider trend, as social equity programs in the cannabis industry are increasingly facing legal scrutiny. The implementation of these programs and the balance between local benefits and broader access have become contentious issues. As states continue to grapple with the need to ensure equitable opportunities in the burgeoning cannabis market, such legal challenges are likely to persist.

Similar Lawsuits in New York

Parallel to this, a lawsuit has been filed against New York's Office of Cannabis Management. The plaintiff, Valencia AG LLC, claims that the advantages granted to women and minority applicants in retail licensing are unconstitutional. According to the lawsuit, prioritizing women and minorities over white men infringes upon the Equal Protection Clause of the United States Constitution. The lawsuit further alleges that the higher application fees imposed on white men as compared to women and minorities also contravenes the Constitution. U.S. District Court Judge Gary L Sharpe is presiding over the case, with the plaintiff represented by Syracuse-based Robert Purcell Esq.