Latrobe City Police Department Appoints Robert Daerr as New Captain

In a significant move for the Latrobe City Police Department, Robert Daerr, a seasoned officer and student resource liaison at Greater Latrobe School District, has been appointed to the newly created captain position. The announcement was made during a city council meeting, with Daerr's new role taking effect on March 1.

A New Chapter in Latrobe's Police Leadership

The appointment of Daerr as captain is a strategic step by Latrobe City Police Chief Richard M. Bosco, aligning with his vision for legacy building and succession planning within the department. With nine years of service under his belt, Daerr has proven to be a valuable asset to the force.

From Marine Corps to Latrobe Police Force

Daerr's journey to this prestigious position is marked by dedication and service. A former Marine Corps veteran and state trooper, he joined the Latrobe police force in 2015. His commitment to the community was evident from the start, as he became one of the initial members of the school resource officer program at Greater Latrobe School District.

Training the Next Generation of Command

As captain, Daerr's primary responsibility will be mentoring and training city police officers, preparing them for higher positions in the command structure. His vast experience and knowledge make him the ideal candidate for this role.

Chief Bosco plans to replace Daerr in his current position and add another policeman to the ranks in the coming summer. This decision underscores the department's commitment to strengthening its workforce and serving the community more effectively.

In addition to these changes, the city council has passed an ordinance to form a new police advisory body. This group will review policies and best practices, ensuring that the Latrobe City Police Department remains at the forefront of law enforcement.

As Latrobe enters this new chapter in its police leadership, the community can rest assured that their safety remains a top priority. With dedicated officers like Robert Daerr leading the way, the future of law enforcement in Latrobe looks bright.

