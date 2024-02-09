Ghana Court Awards Damages for Assault-Induced Erectile Dysfunction

In a landmark ruling, the High Court in Accra awarded Isaac Manu, a father of four and a welder by trade, GH¢253,709 in damages for an assault by a police officer that left him with erectile dysfunction. The incident occurred in 2016 when Manu was wrongfully accused of car theft by his former employer, leading to his brutal beating and arrest. The court found that the police officer used "unreasonable force" during the arrest, resulting in severe injuries and irreversible damage to Manu's left eye, as well as his ability to have an erection.

Manu's journey to justice began in 2016 when he stopped working for his former employer, Kwesi Asabre, due to a misunderstanding. While driving with his son, Manu was attacked and arrested on suspicion of stealing a car. The defendants, which included the Attorney General, the Inspector General of Police, and the police officer involved, claimed that only "minimal reasonable force" was used during the lawful arrest. However, the court disagreed and ruled that the force used was excessive.

The ruling by Justice Kwasi Adjenin-Boateng not only acknowledged the physical and psychological trauma that Manu endured but also recognized the financial impact of the incident on his life. The court granted Manu general damages, special damages for medical expenses, compensation for psychological trauma, loss of earnings, and aggravated damages. The judgment also included a cost against the Attorney General, the Inspector General of Police, and the police officer jointly.

The Human Toll

Beyond the financial implications, the assault took a heavy toll on Manu's personal life and well-being. The injuries he sustained in the attack left him unable to work, and he underwent multiple surgeries to address his physical ailments. The damage to his left eye continues to affect his vision, further hindering his ability to earn a living and support his family.

The assault's psychological impact was equally devastating. Manu's inability to have an erection, a consequence of the police officer's excessive force, has had far-reaching effects on his relationship with his wife and his overall sense of self-worth. The court's ruling, while unable to undo the harm inflicted upon Manu, serves as a powerful reminder of the responsibility that law enforcement bears in protecting the rights and dignity of all citizens.