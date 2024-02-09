Landmark $16 Million Settlement in Infant Wrongful Death Case Against Cadence Education

In a landmark decision echoing far beyond the courts of Rock Hill, South Carolina, daycare giant Cadence Education has agreed to pay $16 million to the family of a five-month-old infant who tragically lost his life in 2021. The child, affectionately known as 'Baby Cash,' allegedly suffocated after being placed on his side in a crib, a stark contradiction to industry guidelines and a specific note on the crib.

A Heartbreaking Incident

On an otherwise ordinary day in 2021, Baby Cash was entrusted to the care of Carolina Kids Child Development Center, a facility operated by Cadence Education. The Berry family, Cash's parents, had placed their unwavering trust in the center's ability to provide a safe and nurturing environment for their precious infant. However, that trust was tragically broken when Baby Cash was found unresponsive after being placed on his side in a crib, a clear violation of safe sleep practices and a written note on the crib itself.

The Fight for Justice

Sasha and Robert Berry, Cash's devastated parents, refused to let their son's death be in vain. They enlisted the help of attorneys David Martin of Fort Mill and Liam Duffy, William Applegate, and Alexandra Heaton of Charleston to seek justice for their child. Together, they filed a lawsuit against Cadence Education and Carolina Kids Child Development Center, demanding accountability for the alleged negligence that led to Baby Cash's untimely death.

A Landmark Settlement

After a tireless legal battle, Cadence Education has agreed to pay $16 million to the Berry family, a settlement believed to be the largest ever in a South Carolina infant wrongful death case. This monumental agreement not only serves as a testament to the Berry family's unwavering pursuit of justice but also highlights the critical importance of adhering to safe sleep practices in childcare settings.

With this settlement, the Berry family hopes to raise awareness about the dangers of negligence in daycare facilities and the vital role that safe sleep practices play in protecting infants. By sharing their heartbreaking story, they aim to prevent other families from experiencing the same unimaginable grief.

As the legal proceedings come to a close, the memory of Baby Cash lives on, serving as a poignant reminder of the responsibility that daycare providers bear and the importance of vigilance in ensuring the safety and well-being of the children in their care. In the end, the Berry family's courage and determination have not only secured justice for their beloved son but also have the potential to save countless other lives.

The $16 million settlement, a landmark decision in South Carolina, sends a clear message to daycare providers everywhere: the safety and well-being of the children they care for must always be their top priority. In the wake of this tragedy, the legacy of Baby Cash serves as a beacon of hope, reminding us all of the importance of vigilance, responsibility, and above all, love.