Lancaster County Cuts Inmate Phone Call Rates: A Step Towards Prison Reform

In a significant move towards prison reform, the Lancaster County Commissioners have greenlit a revised contract with Securus Technologies to cut down the cost of phone calls made by inmates at the Lancaster County Prison. The move replaces a complex rate structure, charging between 17 to 25 cents per minute, with a new flat rate of 15 cents per minute. The decision marks the county's response to public requests, aiming to alleviate the financial strain on inmates' families.

Transparent Rate Structure

Previously, the call rates were based on a variety of factors, including call distance and payment method, which led to a fluctuating rate structure. The revised contract establishes a transparent and uniform rate, significantly reducing the cost for inmates and their families. The simplified rate structure is a welcome change for inmates, especially those who are indigent, allowing for more regular contact with their families without the burden of escalating costs.

Implications for County Revenue

The reduced rates are anticipated to generate approximately $776,400 annually for the county, a dip from the $936,800 collected in 2022. This revenue is funneled into an inmate welfare fund, which provides services for inmates. The fund operates with a cap, and any surplus can be transferred to the county's general fund. A recent proposal to increase the threshold for transfers to the general fund from $500,000 to $1 million did not pass, although the commissioners showed openness to a possible compromise of $750,000.

Looking Ahead

The new phone service contract, valid through September 2026, comes with an option for two one-year extensions. This timeline aligns with the county's planning to have a new prison facility operational by the end of 2026. With this contract, not only does the county aim to reduce the financial load on inmates' families, but it also ensures a steady stream of revenue for the inmate welfare fund, thereby enhancing the quality of life for inmates within the prison.