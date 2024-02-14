Lancashire Police's Operation Warrior: A Powerful Force Against Organized Crime

As part of Operation Warrior, Lancashire Police struck a decisive blow against organized crime, seizing drugs, cash, mobile phones, and weapons in a series of raids on various properties. A group of men, responsible for flooding Blackburn and Darwen with heroin and crack cocaine, were arrested and subsequently jailed for a collective total of 18 years and three months.

Advertisment

Operation Warrior: A Beacon of Justice

Lancashire Police's Operation Warrior has emerged as a powerful force against organized crime. The operation recently led to the arrest and sentencing of five men, who were found guilty of conspiring to sell Class A drugs, including crack cocaine, diamorphine, and cocaine in the Blackburn with Darwen area.

The individuals involved in this nefarious conspiracy received prison sentences ranging from one year seven months to eight years six months. The success of Operation Warrior is a testament to Lancashire Police's commitment to disrupting and dismantling organized crime, delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority.

Advertisment

A Relentless Pursuit of Justice

Since its inception in November 2022, Operation Warrior has been instrumental in the arrest of numerous crime gang members. Large quantities of drugs have been seized, and criminal assets have been confiscated, with the proceeds being reinvested into local communities.

The Head of Serious Crime, Supt Graham Hill, has emphasized that the operation's primary objective is to protect vulnerable individuals and send a clear message to organized crime groups (OCGs) that Lancashire is not a safe haven for their activities.

Advertisment

Empowering the Community

Anyone with information about organized crime is encouraged to contact Lancashire Constabulary or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers. By working together, we can help create a safer and more secure community for all.

As Operation Warrior continues its relentless pursuit of justice, it serves as a beacon of hope for those affected by the scourge of organized crime. The recent successes of the operation are a stark reminder that the long arm of the law will always reach those who seek to exploit and harm our communities.

In the ongoing battle against organized crime, Operation Warrior stands as a testament to the power of determination, collaboration, and the unwavering commitment to justice. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that our communities remain safe and secure.

Operation Warrior, an initiative by Lancashire Police to combat organized crime, has been successful in delivering on the Police and Crime Plan Priority. The operation has led to the arrest of numerous crime gang members, the seizure of large quantities of drugs, and the confiscation of criminal assets, which are being reinvested into local communities. Anyone with information about organized crime is encouraged to contact Lancashire Constabulary or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers.