Lancashire Constabulary Officers Commit Gross Misconduct in 2017 Thornton-Cleveleys Incident

In late summer 2017, an incident in Thornton-Cleveleys led to a prolonged legal saga involving Lancashire Constabulary officers. A domestic violence report, which turned out to be a misunderstanding involving loud sex between Steven Pepper and Cheryl Steele, escalated into a situation where a man was tasered, and two officers faced criminal and gross misconduct charges.

PC Jon Kelly and PC Ellen McLachlan were the officers who responded to the call. The situation deteriorated, resulting in excessive force accusations and a failure to disclose bodycam footage. After years of legal proceedings and a series of misconduct hearings, both were found guilty of gross misconduct in December 2023, ending their careers in law enforcement.

Initial Incident and Response

When reports of domestic violence at the home of Pepper and Steele reached the police, officers, including Kelly and McLachlan, were dispatched to the scene. The situation quickly spiraled out of control when Pepper was tasered by McLachlan, marking her first use of the weapon. Kelly's subsequent actions and statements further complicated the incident, leading to their arrests and the involvement of the police's internal investigation units.

Misconduct Hearings and Fallout

The misconduct hearings, spanning from 2022 to December 2023, scrutinized the officers' actions, including the use of excessive force and the mishandling of bodycam footage. Witnesses revealed a toxic culture within the police force, exacerbating the situation. Both officers were eventually found guilty of gross misconduct, with accusations including abusive behavior, falsifying documents, and concealing evidence.

Consequences and Reflections

The lengthy legal and disciplinary process culminated in both Kelly and McLachlan being added to the Police Barred List, effectively ending their policing careers. This case has prompted a reflection within Lancashire Constabulary on the standards of professional behavior expected from its officers and the importance of accountability and transparency in law enforcement. The saga underscores the significant impact of individual actions on public trust and the integrity of the police force.