Lakeland's Tragic Loss: Young Man Killed in Fatal Crash

Lakeland's Tragic Morning: A Young Life Lost in a Fatal Crash

Advertisment

A Fateful Encounter

In the early hours of Sunday, February 11, 2024, a tragic collision occurred near the intersection of US 98 South and North Massachusetts Avenue in Lakeland. A 23-year-old man, Jose Baez Belnier, met his untimely end after being struck by a black Dodge pickup truck. The driver of the truck, identified as 53-year-old James Booker, also a resident of Lakeland, remained at the scene, unharmed by the incident.

A Brief Moment, a Life-Changing Consequence

Advertisment

As the sun prepared to rise, casting a warm glow on the quiet streets of Lakeland, Jose Baez Belnier made the fateful decision to cross Bartow Road. Meanwhile, James Booker drove his black Dodge pickup truck along the inside lane of US 98 South. In a heart-wrenching turn of events, their paths crossed, resulting in an impact that would forever alter their lives and leave the community in mourning.

An Investigation Underway

The Lakeland Police Department is currently investigating the fatal accident, seeking answers to the questions left in its wake. The crash led to a two-hour road closure on US 98 South as officers diligently worked to piece together the events surrounding the tragic incident. As of now, anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to contact LPD's traffic crash investigator, Officer Travis Payne.

Advertisment

In the aftermath of this devastating event, Lakeland mourns the loss of a young life and reflects on the fragility of our existence. The community stands together in support of the families affected, hoping for solace and understanding in these trying times.

Keywords: Lakeland, fatal crash, pedestrian accident, US 98 South, North Massachusetts Avenue, investigation

The Lakeland Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding a tragic crash that occurred on Sunday, February 11, resulting in the death of a 23-year-old pedestrian. The incident took place near the intersection of US 98 South and North Massachusetts Avenue, where Jose Baez Belnier lost his life after being hit by a black Dodge pickup truck. The driver, James Booker, 53, a Lakeland resident, stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. As the community grieves this loss, anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact LPD's traffic crash investigator, Officer Travis Payne.