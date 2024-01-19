Lahore Traffic and Food Authorities Tighten Regulations for Public Safety

In a rigorous drive to ensure road safety and adherence to traffic laws, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ammara Athar in Lahore has ordered an intensified crackdown against traffic violations. The campaign focuses on the stringent enforcement of rules against unlicensed and underage drivers, one-way violators, and motorcyclists not wearing helmets.

Stricter Penalties for Violators

As part of the campaign, the traffic department has already issued hefty fines and penalties. Over 16,000 challans have been issued for helmet violations, a clear message to motorcyclists about the importance of safety gear. Furthermore, 264 fines have been levied on underage drivers, highlighting the risks involved in allowing young individuals behind the wheel. The department has also impounded 1,635 vehicles for excessive smoke emissions, reflecting its commitment to environmental safety.

Efforts to Improve Road Discipline

Alongside these measures, the traffic department reported 57,000 fines for lane violations and 3,455 vehicle seizures for one-way traffic violations. These numbers serve as a strong deterrent, reinforcing the need for discipline on the road. CTO Athar calls on parents to ensure their children comply with traffic laws and underscores her commitment to ongoing efforts to enhance road safety.

Punjab Food Authority's Drive Against Adulteration

Parallel to the traffic crackdown, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has disposed of 2,500 liters of adulterated milk in Lahore. Under the supervision of PFA Director General M Asim Javaid, dairy safety teams inspected milk carrier vehicles and discovered water adulteration and reduced fat content in the milk. This adulterated milk was intended for delivery to various areas in the city. The crackdown forms part of a larger initiative to curb milk adulteration and enforce the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.