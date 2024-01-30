Lagos Police Commissioner Probes Bribery Allegations Against Epe DPO

In an unprecedented move, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, has ordered an inquiry into allegations of bribery against the Epe Divisional Police Officer, Godwin Okoruwa. A recent online publication has levied accusations of Okoruwa accepting a N2 million cheque from a local monarch in Epe. The alleged bribe was supposedly in exchange for the release of four suspects detained on suspicion of armed robbery.

Counterclaim by the Police Department

Contrary to the allegations, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Humdeyin, has categorically denied that Okoruwa was reprimanded by the Commissioner of Police. Humdeyin clarified that Okoruwa was instead asked to step aside to allow for an impartial and thorough investigation into the matter.

Questioning the Credibility of Accusations

Police sources have dismissed these claims as unfounded, underlining that the suspects were immediately transferred to the command headquarters following their arrest. It is also pertinent to note that Okoruwa had a previous disagreement with the local monarch, which casts a shadow of doubt over the plausibility of these bribery claims.

Prevailing Efforts to Curb Misconduct

In a broader context, this investigation forms part of an extensive effort to address any potential misconduct within the police force. This includes an ongoing probe into officers who allegedly demanded a tinted glass permit from a motorist without appropriate identification. The actions taken by the Lagos State Police Department demonstrate a commitment to maintaining the integrity and credibility of the force amid a heightened public focus on law enforcement ethics.