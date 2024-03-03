Lagos Police Accused of Extorting N250,000 from Traditionalists for Carrying 'Ifa' Calabash

Recent allegations have surfaced against the Lagos State Police Tactical Unit in Ijegun for extorting N250,000 from traditional religion practitioners found with an 'Ifa' calabash in their vehicle. The Lagos Coordinator for the Take-It-Back Movement, who revealed these details, demands an immediate refund, emphasizing the lack of criminality in practicing one's faith.

Supol Mike, the officer involved, in a recorded conversation, questioned the necessity of a refund after releasing the detained individuals, hinting at no legal basis for their initial arrest beyond suspicion of cultism.

Despite no incriminating evidence found apart from the 'Ifa' calabash, palm kernel, and Aje shell, the traditionalists were detained for about five hours. This incident has sparked outrage among members of the Take-It-Back Movement and the broader community, with calls for accountability and the safeguarding of religious freedoms.

Demand for Justice and Transparency

The Take-It-Back Movement, a pro-democracy organization, is at the forefront of demanding justice for the affected individuals. They argue that the practice of Ifa, a traditional Yoruba religion, is not a criminal offense and that the extortion of N258,400, forced through a Point of Sale (POS) agent, is unjust. The movement's coordinator has been vocal in seeking a refund and has highlighted this case as indicative of a broader issue of police misconduct and the violation of citizens' rights to religious practice.

Attempts to reach the Lagos State Police Command's spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, for comments were unsuccessful. However, he provided contact information for complaints regarding police actions. This case has yet to see a resolution, and it remains a critical example of the challenges facing traditional religious practitioners in Nigeria, as well as the ongoing struggle for human rights and religious freedom.