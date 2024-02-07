La Crosse Man, Chaim D. Sachs, Charged with Repeated Child Sexual Assault

In a series of disconcerting events, two La Crosse men face grave charges involving sexual assault of children. Chaim D. Sachs, a 46-year-old local, has been charged with repeated sexual assault of a preteen girl. The charges were filed at the La Crosse County Circuit Court and stem from allegations that Sachs inappropriately touched the minor on three separate occasions between July 2023 and January 2024. The incidents reportedly occurred at a residence in La Crosse.

Confrontation and Arrest

On January 19, La Crosse police approached Sachs at his residence. Initially, he permitted them entry, but soon after asked them to leave. Sachs was arrested following this encounter but chose to remain silent about the serious allegations. He was later released on a $10,000 signature bond, with a stringent condition barring him from any contact with individuals under the age of 18.

Upcoming Preliminary Hearing

Sachs is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on February 8. This case is a disturbing reminder of the need for constant vigilance and protection of our children, coupled with swift and decisive action against those who seek to harm them.

Another Disturbing Case

In a separate but equally distressing case, Jerome Leuck, a 77-year-old man from Cashton, Wisconsin, has been convicted of 12 child sex offenses, including sexual assault of a child, incest, and causing a child to expose genitals. The charges stem from repeated sexual assaults of a young girl aged between 6 to 14. Leuck faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 400 years, along with lifelong registration as a sex offender.