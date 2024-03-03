KSRTC Fined Rs 1 Lakh for Service Deficiency in Groundnut Oil Carriage Dispute

In a significant ruling, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has mandated the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to compensate a passenger with Rs 1,00,000 for a service deficiency. This verdict came after the passenger, identified only as K, raised a complaint under the Consumer Protection Act 2019 when he was unfairly treated by a KSRTC conductor for carrying 15 kg of homemade groundnut oil.

Incident Overview

The ordeal began when K, along with his family, was traveling to Bengaluru. Despite having a valid ticket and initially getting approval to keep the oil under his seat, the conductor later demanded an additional luggage fee and eventually forced K to disembark at a station, separating him from his family. This action was justified by the conductor on the grounds that unsealed oil without a purchase bill was prohibited on the bus. However, K’s family was allowed to continue their journey, leaving them anxious and alone in an unfamiliar city.

Legal Proceedings and Verdict

K's complaint led to a legal battle where the commission noted the conductor's failure to inspect luggage at the beginning of the journey and his undue demand for a luggage charge as indicators of his intention to exploit the complainant financially. The commission's ruling emphasized the right of the complainant to compensation for the distress caused by the KSRTC's actions, although it denied reimbursement for the alternative transportation costs that K incurred to reach Bengaluru.

Implications of the Ruling

This ruling underscores the importance of consumer rights in the Indian transportation sector. It highlights the need for clear policies regarding luggage and the responsibilities of service providers to ensure fair treatment of passengers. The decision also acts as a deterrent against arbitrary charges and underscores the accountability of public transport entities in upholding service standards. As KSRTC contemplates this ruling, it could lead to improved training for staff on customer service and a reevaluation of luggage policies to prevent similar incidents in the future.