Kota Baru Police Hunt for Four Men Wanted for Criminal Offences

KOTA BARU, March 4 -- In a significant development, Kota Baru district police have launched a manhunt for four individuals implicated in a series of criminal activities. District Police Chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud announced the search for Mohd Fared Abdul Ghani, Mohd Izani Ibrahim, Mohd Haziman Hikamarhakimi, and Wan Sharilazry Wan Mohd Sukry, urging public cooperation to apprehend the suspects.

Identifying the Wanted

According to ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud, the suspects are wanted for their involvement in various offences under the Malaysian Penal Code. Mohd Fared is sought for charges under Sections 506/323, which relate to criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt. Mohd Izani faces charges under Section 324, for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means. Meanwhile, Mohd Haziman and Wan Sharilazry are wanted under Sections 325/506 and Section 457, which cover grievous hurt and house-breaking by night, respectively. These charges underscore the seriousness of the crimes attributed to the individuals.

Call for Public Assistance

Emphasizing the importance of community involvement in ensuring public safety, ACP Mohd Rosdi has appealed to the public to aid the police by providing any information that could lead to the arrest of these individuals. He has provided contact details for the investigating officer, ASP Jamaluddin Shah Jawan, encouraging anyone with information to come forward. This collaborative approach between the police and the public plays a crucial role in maintaining law and order within the community.

Implications for Community Safety

The pursuit of these individuals not only highlights the efforts of the Kota Baru district police in combating crime but also serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges in ensuring community safety. The involvement of the public in such matters is crucial, as it enhances the effectiveness of law enforcement efforts and fosters a sense of collective responsibility towards creating a safer environment.

The proactive measures taken by the Kota Baru police in addressing these offences reflect their commitment to upholding the law and protecting the community. As the manhunt continues, the outcome of this case could have significant implications for public safety and the effectiveness of community-police collaboration in combating crime. The public's response to the police's appeal for assistance will be a testament to the strength of the community's resolve to stand against criminal activities.