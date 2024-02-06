Kobe Kevin Colin Ashwin Sentenced to Nine Months for Reckless Driving and Domestic Violence

Kobe Kevin Colin Ashwin, a 24-year-old man from Kimberley, has been handed a nine-month jail sentence, with the possibility of parole, following a series of offences including reckless driving, failing to stop for police, driving without a license, assault, obstructing police, and breaching police and protective bail orders. The severity of his actions, particularly in the context of domestic violence, has drawn significant attention and condemnation.

Reckless Disregard for Road Safety

On November 8, during a police attempt to intercept him, Ashwin displayed a dangerous level of recklessness. He accelerated to over 140km/h in a 50km/h residential zone, disobeying a stop sign in the process. The sudden and drastic increase in speed caught other road users off guard, forcing them to brake abruptly to avoid a collision, thereby threatening public safety.

Violating Protective Orders with Assault

In December, Ashwin showed further disregard for law and order when he violated a protective order. In a disturbing incident, he assaulted a woman in the presence of children, resulting in visible injuries. The assault not only violated the protective order but also highlighted a serious case of domestic violence.

Resisting Arrest and Consequences

Ashwin also resisted arrest on a separate occasion, further complicating his legal situation. He has been in custody since January 11, and the sentence handed down to him takes into account this period of incarceration. In addition to the prison sentence, Magistrate Matthew Walton levied a $1,300 fine against Ashwin and disqualified him from driving for two years. Walton strongly condemned Ashwin's actions, emphasizing the seriousness of the domestic violence context and the threat his reckless driving posed to public safety.