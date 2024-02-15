KNUST Faculty of Law Launches Pioneering Master of Art in Law Program for Lawyers and Non-Lawyers

In an ambitious move to bridge the gap between legal professionals and the broader public, the Faculty of Law at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) announced the introduction of a pioneering Master of Art in Law program, slated to commence within the academic year. This groundbreaking initiative, revealed on February 15, 2024, aims to furnish both lawyers and non-lawyers with the requisite knowledge to navigate the complex legal terrains encountered in various professional settings. Situated in the vibrant city of Kumasi, the Faculty stands at the forefront of legal education reform, adapting to the evolving demands of the 21st century.

Expanding the Horizons of Legal Education

The newly unveiled Master of Art in Law program represents a significant leap forward in KNUST’s commitment to holistic legal education. Designed to complement the existing LL.M (Master of Laws) program, this one-year course seeks to demystify the law for those without a traditional legal background. According to the Dean of the Faculty, the initiative reflects a strategic response to the increasingly interdisciplinary nature of modern work environments, where legal issues frequently intersect with various aspects of professional life. “Our goal is to equip our students not only with theoretical knowledge but with practical skills that are directly applicable to their respective fields,” the Dean explained.

Meeting the Needs of a Growing Student Body

The introduction of the Master of Art in Law program coincides with a period of rapid growth for the Faculty of Law at KNUST. With student numbers on the rise, there is a pressing need for expanded infrastructure to ensure that the quality of education remains high. The Dean highlighted this challenge in his announcement, appealing to the public for support in constructing additional faculty spaces, including offices and classrooms. “To continue providing our students with a world-class education, we must grow our physical space to match our expanding academic ambitions,” he stated. This call to action underscores the Faculty’s commitment to not only broadening its academic offerings but also enhancing the overall learning environment for its burgeoning student community.

A Celebration of Excellence

Amidst the excitement surrounding the new program announcement, the Faculty of Law also took the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of its students. A special recognition event was held to honor those who had demonstrated exceptional academic excellence in their studies. This celebration served as a reminder of the Faculty’s dedication to fostering an environment where students are encouraged to excel and innovate. “Recognizing our students’ achievements is integral to building a culture of excellence and continuous improvement,” remarked the Dean. It is through such initiatives that KNUST’s Faculty of Law continues to inspire the next generation of legal minds, preparing them to make meaningful contributions to society.

In summary, the introduction of the Master of Art in Law program at KNUST's Faculty of Law marks a significant milestone in legal education, offering both lawyers and non-lawyers a unique opportunity to deepen their understanding of the law. By expanding its academic programs and investing in infrastructure, the Faculty is poised to meet the challenges of the 21st century, all while celebrating the achievements of its students. This blend of innovation, growth, and excellence underscores KNUST’s enduring commitment to shaping the future of legal education in Ghana and beyond.