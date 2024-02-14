Kenyan Courts Embrace Mediation to Tackle Case Backlog

In a bold move to tackle the staggering backlog of cases, Kenyan courts have embraced mediation as a strategy for resolving civil litigation. Over 1,000 cases have been successfully resolved through mediation in just a few months, demonstrating the effectiveness of this approach in delivering justice swiftly.

Unclogging the Judicial System

As of June 2018, more than Sh.500 billion worth of commercial and family cases were pending in Kenyan courts. The sheer volume of these cases has led to delays in the delivery of justice, causing frustration and economic loss for those involved.

In an effort to address this issue, the Judiciary has turned to mediation as an alternative means of resolving disputes. The Court Annexed Mediation process provides a structured framework for a trained mediator to facilitate a settlement between litigants, offering a more efficient and cost-effective solution than traditional litigation.

The Power of Mediation

The results of this initiative have been impressive, with a settlement rate of 50% achieved through mediation. This has resulted in the release of over Sh.2.9 billion back into the economy, as well as a reduction in the case backlog at the High Court.

Furthermore, the adoption of mediation has contributed to improving Kenya's position in the World Bank Ease of Business Index, demonstrating the positive impact this approach can have on the country's economic landscape.

Expanding Mediation Across Kenya

In order to build on the success of this initiative, over 22 mediators have been trained for the launch of mediation courts in 10 counties, including Kisumu. This expansion will ensure that more people have access to the benefits of mediation, helping to unclog the judicial system and deliver justice more efficiently.

As we look to the future, it is clear that mediation has a vital role to play in addressing the challenges faced by Kenya's courts. By embracing this approach, the Judiciary is taking an important step towards ensuring that justice is delivered swiftly and fairly for all.

Key Points: