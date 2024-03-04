Kent & McBride, P.C. Expands Team: Seeks Associate Attorneys in NJ for Growing Practice

Kent & McBride, P.C., a prominent Civil Defense litigation firm with offices in Cherry Hill and Middletown, New Jersey, announces its search for dynamic Associate Attorneys to bolster its expanding practice. This recruitment drive underscores the firm's commitment to addressing its increasing caseload and its dedication to providing top-notch legal services.

Expanding Legal Forces

As the legal landscape continues to evolve, Kent & McBride, P.C. aims to stay ahead by enhancing its team with one Associate Attorney possessing 2-5 years of General Litigation experience and another with 1-4 years in the same field. These positions, pivotal for the firm's strategy to navigate through its burgeoning caseload, offer an opportunity for skilled attorneys to contribute to high-profile cases while fostering their career growth. With a blend of in-office and remote work arrangements, Kent & McBride, P.C. adapts to modern work preferences without compromising on productivity and client service.

Key Responsibilities and Qualifications

The firm delineates a comprehensive set of responsibilities for the incoming Associate Attorneys, including evidence gathering, strategy development, court appearances, motion drafting, bench trials, and settlement negotiations. These tasks underscore the critical role these attorneys will play in steering the firm's litigation success. Candidates are expected to possess a Juris Doctor degree, be licensed to practice in New Jersey, with additional NY/PA bar admissions considered a plus. Preferred qualifications highlight the importance of courtroom experience, exceptional interpersonal skills, analytical prowess, and proficient written communication abilities.

Commitment to Equality and Professional Growth

Kent & McBride, P.C. prides itself on being an Equal Opportunity Employer, ensuring a diverse and inclusive work environment. The firm's offer of competitive salaries commensurate with experience reflects its recognition of the value skilled attorneys bring to the table and its investment in their professional development. This recruitment initiative not only aims to enhance the firm's litigation capabilities but also to cultivate a collaborative and supportive culture where legal talents can thrive.

In the dynamic world of civil defense litigation, Kent & McBride, P.C.'s proactive approach to expanding its team signifies a forward-thinking strategy. By attracting and nurturing legal expertise, the firm not only strengthens its operational capacity but also reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional legal services. As Kent & McBride, P.C. embarks on this new chapter, the implications for its practice and the broader legal community promise to be profound, setting a benchmark for growth and excellence in the field.