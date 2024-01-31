Keaira Turner Joins Chattanooga Police as New Director of Public Affairs

Keaira Turner, a reputed strategic communication expert, has been named the new Director of Public Affairs for the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD). Turner, a native of Birmingham, brings a wealth of experience in government affairs and communication to the table. Her appointment marks a significant step in the department's mission to enhance interaction between local law enforcement and citizens through innovative communication strategies.

Turner's Journey to Chattanooga

Before joining the CPD, Turner worked as the public relations manager for the Birmingham Police Department. There, she championed efforts to foster a better understanding between law enforcement and local citizens. Her innovative strategies and forward-thinking approach played a significant role in bridging the gap and establishing an open dialogue.

New Horizons at Chattanooga Police Department

In her new role, Turner will be working closely with Chief Celeste Murphy to introduce fresh methods of communicating the department's efforts to the community. The team she joins includes Sgt. Victor Miller, the Public Information Officer, and Austin Riddle, the social media coordinator. Together, they aim to consistently relay Chief Murphy's community safety strategies and showcase the dedicated service of the department's personnel.

Keeping the Community Engaged

The Chattanooga Police Department maintains a strong presence on various social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, to keep the community informed and engaged. The team, spearheaded by Turner, will continue to leverage these platforms to disseminate accurate information and engage in meaningful conversations with the public.