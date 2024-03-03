Kaduna State Police Command Announces 39 CBT Centres for 2022 Force Recruitment

The Kaduna State Police Command has officially announced the establishment of 39 computer-based test (CBT) centres, a stride towards enhancing the recruitment process into the Nigeria Police Force.

This move underscores the commitment to leveraging technology in bolstering the ranks of Police Constables with capable and well-vetted individuals. The announcement, made on Sunday, March 3, 2024, targets applicants of the 2022 recruitment drive, marking a significant step in modernizing the selection process for Nigeria's law enforcement.

Strategic Deployment and Security Assurance

According to Mansur Hassan, the spokesperson for the Kaduna police, this development is aimed at applicants who have successfully navigated the initial phases of the recruitment process. Each candidate is required to visit the official recruitment portal to print their schedule slip, which details the venue, date, and time of their aptitude test.

Ali Dabigi, the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, has ordered the mobilization of all necessary police units to ensure the security and smooth running of the exams at these centres. This arrangement reflects the police's dedication to maintaining a fair and orderly examination environment.

Preparation and Conduct

The unveiling of these centres comes with a clear message from the police leadership to the candidates: uphold integrity and discipline throughout the examination period. The emphasis on conduct suggests that the recruitment process is not only about intellectual capacity but also about character evaluation. In preparation, candidates are advised to familiarize themselves with the operational procedures of CBT exams and to approach the test with a clear mind and earnest preparation.

This initiative by the Kaduna State Police Command signifies more than just an administrative upgrade; it is a testament to the Nigerian police's evolving approach to recruitment and training. By adopting CBT methods, the force is aligning with global best practices in workforce selection, aiming to attract competent individuals who are not only academically proficient but also technologically savvy.