Justice Restored: Authorities Nullify Fraudulent Land Mutations in Jammu

In a decisive move to uphold land rights and government regulations, authorities in Jammu have annulled three fraudulent land mutations in Dhami village, Nagrota tehsil. These mutations, originally granted to three individuals under a 1965 government order meant for the rehabilitation of families displaced during 1947, 1965, and 1971, were found to have been obtained through illicit means, contradicting official guidelines.

Unearthing the Fraud

The District Magistrate of Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, uncovered the deception upon meticulous examination of revenue records. The land in question, bearing Khasra numbers 118, 210, and 210-Min, was initially recorded as State Land with non-agricultural soil, making it ineligible for the provisions outlined in the 1965 government order. Moreover, the land under Khasra number 210-Min was discovered to be under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department.

The fraudulent nature of the mutations became even more evident when the parties involved failed to appear for a hearing summoned by the District Magistrate. After a careful analysis of the evidence, including a report submitted by the Tehsildar, it was concluded that the mutations were indeed illegal.

Reestablishing Justice

With the fraud exposed, District Magistrate Vaishya promptly took action to rectify the illicit land transfers. He ordered the cancellation of the impugned mutations, directing the Tehsildar of Nagrota to correct the pertinent records and submit an action taken report within two days.

In a further effort to ensure accountability, the Tehsildar was instructed to disclose the names of the officials responsible for the illegal mutations, paving the way for appropriate disciplinary measures.

A Triumph for Transparency

The cancellation of these fraudulent land mutations in Dhami village, Nagrota tehsil, signifies a victory for transparency and justice in the region. By upholding the principles of fairness and adherence to the law, the authorities in Jammu have demonstrated their commitment to protecting the rights of displaced families and preserving the integrity of government orders.

As the District Magistrate continues to scrutinize land records and enforce regulations, the people of Jammu can look forward to a future where land rights are safeguarded and fraudulent activities are met with swift and decisive action.

In this tale of justice restored, it is clear that the vigilance and dedication of authorities like Sachin Kumar Vaishya play a crucial role in preserving the trust and well-being of the communities they serve.

By upholding the law and bringing the truth to light, the District Magistrate of Jammu has not only nullified three fraudulent land mutations but also reaffirmed the importance of transparency, accountability, and justice in the ever-evolving landscape of land rights.