Justice NV Anjaria Recommended as Next Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Justice NV Anjaria for the prestigious role of Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, following the retirement of current Chief Justice, P S Dinesh Kumar, slated for February 24. Justice Anjaria, currently serving at the Gujarat High Court, has been deemed highly suitable and qualified for the role, following a thorough evaluation.

Advertisment

Justice Anjaria’s Legal Prowess

Justice Anjaria's career has been marked by a background in civil and constitutional law, and he is highly respected for his competence, knowledge of law, and above all, his impeccable integrity. His tenure as a Judge of the Gujarat High Court, which commenced in November 2011, has been distinguished by a strong commitment to justice and a practical approach to legal matters.

Human Rights and Mental Health Advocate

Advertisment

Notably, Justice Anjaria has a commendable track record as a human rights advocate. In a public flogging case, he reprimanded 13 policemen for filing formulaic affidavits, highlighting his commitment to upholding the rights of the citizenry. Furthermore, he has shown sensitivity to mental health issues, as evidenced in a case involving a student unable to attend an exam due to depression. Recognizing depression as a serious illness, he reflected a nuanced understanding of mental health in the legal system.

Practical Approach to Legal Matters

His practical approach to legal matters has been evident in a case concerning former IPS officer Rahul Sharma, who was chargesheeted over the submission of call records after the 2002 Gujarat riots. Justice Anjaria suggested that the state and Centre should not prolong the case, revealing a pragmatic perspective on legal proceedings. His appointment as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court is set to take effect after CJ Dinesh Kumar's retirement on February 24.