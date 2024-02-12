Justice for Rahmat Ullah: Family's Desperate Search for Missing Son Amid Allegations of Enforced Disappearance

The life of the Ullah family, residents of Dhaka, was turned upside down on August 29, 2023, when their 20-year-old son, Mohammad Rahmat Ullah, an electrician by trade, was forcefully taken away from their home. The family asserts that he was abducted by men dressed in Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) uniforms and civilian clothes. Despite their relentless search, Rahmat Ullah remains missing, leaving behind a trail of questions and a family in despair.

A Night of Fear and Uncertainty

Rahmat Ullah's mother and sister recount the chilling details of that fateful night. "They barged into our home and dragged Rahmat away, claiming they needed him for questioning," says his sister, Razia Akhter. The family's attempts to reason with the men fell on deaf ears, and they were left in the dark about their son's alleged involvement in any wrongdoing.

The Ullah family maintains that Rahmat Ullah was not involved in politics and had no known enemies. His mother recalls, "He was just an ordinary boy, trying to make a living and support our family." This revelation adds another layer of complexity to the already murky situation.

The Desperate Search

In the aftermath of Rahmat Ullah's disappearance, his family embarked on a frantic search, visiting various RAB camps and police stations in the hope of finding him. However, their efforts have been met with silence and indifference. "No one seems to know anything about his whereabouts," laments his mother.

The family's struggle to find answers has been further complicated by the RAB's denial of involvement in the incident. According to the Rab-4 authorities, the possibility of other agencies or individuals using the RAB's name cannot be ruled out. This twist in the story raises questions about the true identity of those responsible for Rahmat Ullah's abduction.

A Plea for Justice

The Ullah family, with the help of Mayer Daak, an organization for families of enforced disappearance victims, organized a press conference on February 12, 2024, to bring attention to their plight. They are demanding the safe return of Rahmat Ullah and questioning the legality of his enforced disappearance.

Sanjida Islam Tulee, a co-founder of Mayer Daak, addressed the issue during the press conference, stating, "Now, even non-political, general people are becoming victims of extrajudicial killing and enforced disappearance." This sentiment underscores the growing concern over the increasing number of enforced disappearances in the region.

As the days pass, the Ullah family clings to the hope that Rahmat Ullah will be found and returned to them safely. Their story serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of enforced disappearances and the importance of holding those responsible accountable.

Key points:

Mohammad Rahmat Ullah, a 20-year-old electrician, was allegedly abducted from his home in Dhaka by men claiming to be from the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on August 29, 2023.

Despite the family's efforts to locate him, Rahmat Ullah remains missing, with the RAB denying involvement in the incident.

The Ullah family, with the help of Mayer Daak, organized a press conference on February 12, 2024, to raise awareness about the issue and demand answers.

In the face of uncertainty and fear, the Ullah family continues their quest for truth and justice. Their story highlights the urgent need for transparency and accountability in cases of enforced disappearances, and the importance of standing up for the rights of the most vulnerable members of society.