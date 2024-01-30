Justice Derek Price AO Announces Retirement After a 35-Year Judicial Career

Justice Derek Price AO, Chief Judge of the District Court of New South Wales (NSW) and President of the Dust Diseases Tribunal, has announced his retirement, ending a distinguished 35-year career in the judiciary. The retirement is set to take effect on 26 April.

A Stellar Career Journey

Justice Price embarked on his academic journey at the University of Sydney, earning a Bachelor of Laws in 1972 and a Master of Laws with Honours in 1974. His legal career started in Dubbo as a partner at Peacocke, Dickens and King.

His ascension through the judicial ranks began in 1988 when he was appointed a magistrate of the Local Court of NSW. In 1999, he was named an acting judge of the District Court, securing a permanent position the following year. His rise continued in 2002, when he was promoted to Chief Magistrate of the Local Court, before ascending to the Supreme Court in 2006. Here, he presided over several high-profile murder trials during his tenure in the Common Law Division.

A Life of Service Recognized

In recognition of his service, Justice Price was decorated as a Member of the Order of Australia in 2010. He assumed the roles of Chief Judge of the District Court and President of the Dust Diseases Tribunal in 2014. His distinction grew when he was named an Officer of the Order of Australia in the General Division in 2020.

Despite announcing his retirement, Justice Price has expressed a willingness to continue serving on the Court of Appeal, an offer that has been accepted by the Attorney General. Throughout his career, Justice Price has been a strong advocate for the promotion of learning across different courts.