Justice Delayed as Boston's Police Lab Struggles with Rape Kit Backlog

Boston's police lab is grappling with a crisis that strikes at the core of justice and victim advocacy. Despite a state law mandating a 30-day turnaround for testing rape kits, the lab has fallen short, failing to meet this deadline for 93 out of 186 kits received between July 2022 and June 2023.

Advertisment

A Lab in Crisis

Boston is unique in that it is the only city in the state to test its rape kits in its own lab. The State Police Crime Laboratory handles the testing for the remaining 350 cities and towns, managing to meet the 30-day deadline for 96% of the 714 kits it received during the last fiscal year. The stark contrast between these figures raises questions about the resource allocation and functionality of Boston's police lab.

According to an annual report by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS), the primary reason for this delay is a staffing shortage. The lab is currently operating with fewer than half of the required staff, a situation that has persisted for several years.

Advertisment

A Blow to Victim Advocacy

The implications of these delays extend far beyond the lab. Victims' advocates argue that the lab's failure to comply with the 30-day requirement sends a damaging message: reports of sexual assault are not being prioritized by the police.

This sentiment is echoed by Esther Flores, a sexual assault nurse examiner who has served over 100 survivors with unreported cases in 2023. "Every delay in testing a rape kit is a denial of justice," she asserts. "Survivors need to know that their voices are heard and their cases are taken seriously."

Advertisment

A Glimmer of Hope

Despite the grim reality in Boston, there are signs of progress elsewhere. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently announced a $1 million grant to support law enforcement agencies in investigating sexual assault cases. This funding includes provisions for rape kit testing, a move that has been welcomed by victim advocates and law enforcement officials alike.

For Flores, this news brings a glimmer of hope. "Funding for rape kit testing is crucial," she says. "But equally important is creating compassionate settings for survivors. I hope lawmakers will also consider funding organizations like ours that prioritize the wellbeing of survivors."

Advertisment

As Boston grapples with its lab crisis, the broader conversation about rape kit testing and victim advocacy continues. The challenge now is to translate these conversations into action, ensuring that justice is served swiftly and compassionately for all survivors of sexual assault.

The clock is ticking for Boston's police lab. With each passing day, the untested rape kits serve as a stark reminder of the justice that remains elusive for many survivors. The city's unique position as the only department testing its kits in its own lab comes with a responsibility to ensure timely and effective processing.

As Ohio leads the way in funding rape kit testing and victim support, the focus returns to Massachusetts. The state's commitment to a 30-day turnaround for rape kits is commendable, but it is meaningless without the necessary resources and staffing. For Esther Flores and countless other advocates, the fight for justice and compassion continues, one rape kit at a time.