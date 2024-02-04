Judicial Misconduct in Cochise County Sheds Light on Early Removal of Elected Judges

Unsettling reports of judicial misconduct in Cochise County, Arizona, have cast a spotlight on the process for early removal of elected judges. Judge John F. Kelliher Jr., a member of the Cochise County Superior Court, primarily handling family law cases, has been publicly reprimanded three times for unethical behavior within a span of less than a year. The reprimands were issued twice on the same day in March 2023, followed by another in December.

Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct

From January 2020 to December 2023, the Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct (CJC) has received more than 1,700 complaints. However, no Arizona judges have been removed, censured, or suspended despite these allegations. The only exception was when a Yavapai County superior court judge resigned after agreeing to settle a complaint with the CJC. This has raised questions about the effectiveness of the commission in holding judges accountable.

Justice of the Peace Bruce Staggs

Bruce Staggs, a Justice of the Peace who operates in Benson and presides over six justice courts, has also been publicly reprimanded thrice for issues in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Despite these reprimands, Staggs was reelected in 2022, sparking debate about the accountability of elected judges.

Voters' Constitutional Rights

Voters in Arizona have the constitutional right to initiate a recall process to remove a judge before their term ends. This involves collecting a specific number of signatures to prompt a recall election. Both Kelliher and Staggs could potentially face such a process in light of their repeated reprimands. Detailed information about the recall procedure is available on the Arizona Secretary of State's website or through the Cochise County Elections Department.