Judge Traci Soderstrom's Scandal: Texting, Social Media, and Partiality in a Murder Trial

In a shocking turn of events, former Oklahoma judge Traci Soderstrom resigned after being caught texting and scrolling through social media during a murder trial. The incident, which took place on February 12, 2024, was confirmed by authorities following an investigation into the matter.

A Judge's Indiscretion: The Traci Soderstrom Scandal

The case seemed like any other murder trial, until a video surfaced showing Judge Traci Soderstrom engaging in inappropriate behavior. During crucial moments of the trial, including jury selection, opening statements, and key testimony, Soderstrom was caught on camera texting and scrolling through Facebook. The footage, obtained by The Oklahoman, sparked an investigation that would ultimately lead to her resignation.

Neglect of Duty and Partiality in Office

The investigation revealed that Soderstrom had sent over 500 texts to the court bailiff during the trial. In these messages, she made derogatory comments about the prosecutor, accused the victim's mother of lying, and even praised the defense attorney. These actions led to accusations of neglect of duty, partiality in office, and gross oppression.

The Aftermath: Resignation and Agreement

Facing removal from her position, Soderstrom voluntarily suspended herself in October of 2023. The Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice recommended her removal, citing her gross neglect of duty, gross partiality and oppression, and lack of temperament to serve as a judge. In light of the evidence, Soderstrom agreed to resign and never seek a state judicial position again.

The defendant in the trial was eventually convicted of second-degree manslaughter. However, the actions of Judge Traci Soderstrom have left a lasting impact on the legal community, raising questions about the proper use of technology in the courtroom and the importance of maintaining impartiality and professionalism during trials.

The Traci Soderstrom scandal serves as a stark reminder of the responsibility that judges hold in maintaining the integrity of the legal system. As technology continues to play an increasing role in our lives, it is crucial that those in positions of power remain vigilant in their duties and avoid any appearance of impropriety.