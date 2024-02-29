Josh Kagan, Ex-USTR for Labor Affairs, Joins Kelley Drye Boosting Trade Practice Expertise

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP announced today that Josh Kagan, formerly with the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), has been appointed as special counsel in the firm's International Trade practice group. Kagan's extensive background in labor policy and trade agreements is poised to enrich the firm's capabilities, particularly in navigating forced labor trade enforcement challenges.

Advertisment

Expertise in International Trade and Labor Policy

During his tenure at the USTR's Office of Labor Affairs, Kagan played a pivotal role in shaping U.S. trade policy related to labor issues. His efforts were crucial in the adoption and enforcement of internationally recognized labor rights and in the negotiation of labor provisions in trade agreements. Kagan's transition to Kelley Drye is expected to bring a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight, especially in the area of forced labor trade enforcement, a growing concern for companies involved in global trade.

Addressing Forced Labor Risks The USMCA Rapid Response Labor Mechanism, a novel trade tool, exemplifies the kind of initiatives Kagan has been involved with, linking labor rights with trade privileges. Kelley Drye aims to leverage Kagan's experience to assist clients in assessing and mitigating risks associated with forced labor in their supply chains, in compliance with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) among other regulations. This move underscores the firm's commitment to providing top-tier advice and service to manage forced labor trade enforcement needs effectively.

Strategic Guidance for Global Trade Challenges Kagan expressed enthusiasm about joining Kelley Drye's renowned International Trade practice group, recognizing the firm's long-standing work at the intersection of international trade and labor. His expertise is particularly relevant for companies seeking to navigate the increasingly complex regulatory landscape associated with forced labor and sustainability.

Kelley Drye's Forced Labor Trade Enforcement team, bolstered by Kagan's appointment, is well-positioned to offer sophisticated due diligence capabilities to clients across multiple industries, aiming at both compliance and operational excellence in managing global trade's ethical dimensions. With Josh Kagan's addition to the team, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP reinforces its status as a leader in addressing the intricate challenges of international trade and labor policy.