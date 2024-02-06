John Rees Posthumously Honored with Queen's Gallantry Medal

The late octogenarian, John Rees, was posthumously recognized with the Queen's gallantry medal for his bravery. The incident took place during a tragic knife attack in a Co-op store in Penygraig, a village in Rhondda Cynon Taf, in 2020. Mr. Rees, in an act of selfless courage, attempted to intervene when Zara Radcliffe, a schizophrenic woman, unleashed a knife attack on unsuspecting shoppers.

A True Hero's Sacrifice

Rees's heroic actions included trying to shield nurse Gaynor Saurin from the attack. Tragically, this led to his own demise after being fatally stabbed and bludgeoned by Radcliffe. This noble act of bravery, however, was not in vain, and it has now been honored with the prestigious Queen's gallantry medal.

Following the incident, Radcliffe was detained with a hospital order after admitting to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility. Lisa Way and Ayette Bounouri also received Queen's gallantry medals for their valiant attempts to stop the attacker.

The investiture ceremony was conducted by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle. Madeleine Davidson-Houston, Mr. Rees's granddaughter, received the medal on his behalf. This ceremony took place after King Charles had to postpone public duties due to a cancer diagnosis.