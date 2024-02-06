Johannesburg's Dark Tale: New Twists in Sex Worker Murder Trial

The trial of Sifiso Mkhwanazi, the 22-year-old man charged with the murder of six sex workers in Johannesburg, continues to unfold at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court. The details emerging from the courtroom shine a grim light on the extent of the atrocities Mkhwanazi is accused of.

Discovery of the Bodies

Michael Damien, the first state witness, gave a chilling account of the discovery of the victims' bodies at Mkhwanazi's father's panel-beating business. Damien's testimony revealed that he had discovered the bodies when he confronted Mkhwanazi as he attempted to flee the scene.

Testimony of the Accused's Father

Mark Khumalo, Mkhwanazi's father, provided further insights into the macabre scene. He recounted finding five decomposed bodies of the sex workers in his panel-beating workshop, a discovery that resulted in his son's arrest on October 9, 2022. Khumalo's testimony was particularly harrowing, as he described the cleaning process after the police collected the first body.

Impact of the Second Witness's Testimony

The second witness, a caretaker who stumbled upon one of the bodies, added another layer of depth to the case. His testimony, coupled with the previously viewed CCTV footage of Mkhwanazi and a woman believed to be his last victim entering the building, contributes to the mounting evidence against the accused.

The trial continues, with Mkhwanazi facing multiple severe charges, including six counts of murder, seven counts of rape, defeating the administration of justice, and robbery with aggravating circumstances, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. The impact of these latest testimonies on Mkhwanazi's fate, however, remains to be seen.