Jason Adams Elevates Cox Castle & Nicholson's Litigation Team as New Partner in Los Angeles

Imagine the landscape of construction law as a complex puzzle, with each piece representing the myriad challenges developers, contractors, and insurers face. Into this intricate world steps Jason Adams, a seasoned attorney whose expertise in construction law, insurance law, risk management, and business and civil litigation adds a critical piece to the puzzle. His recent appointment as a Partner at Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP, a premier law firm specializing in real estate across the United States, marks a significant moment for the firm and its clients.

A New Chapter Begins

Adams brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt LLP, where his focus on construction disputes and insurance and risk management matters garnered him a reputation for excellence. As a certified Construction Risk & Insurance Specialist (CRIS) and a licensed property and casualty insurance broker, his skill set is uniquely tailored to address the nuanced needs of Cox Castle's clientele. Dwayne McKenzie, the managing partner at Cox Castle, hailed Adams' arrival as a boon to their practice, emphasizing his extensive experience as a key asset in their ongoing efforts to provide top-tier legal counsel.

Expertise That Speaks Volumes

Adams' credentials speak for themselves. His role in contract negotiation, insurance program evaluation, and managing project delays, defects, and disputes has made him a sought-after authority in the field. Not only is he a published author and a noted speaker on construction and insurance risk management, but his contributions have also been recognized through numerous accolades, including being named to the 'Rising Stars' and 'Super Lawyers' lists and receiving the Los Angeles Business Journal's 'Leaders in the Law' award. His excitement about joining Cox Castle is palpable, with Adams expressing eagerness to contribute to the firm's renowned construction insurance practice.

A Firm With a Vision

Established in 1968 in Los Angeles, Cox Castle & Nicholson LLP has grown to become one of the largest full-service real estate law firms in the U.S. With a wide range of legal expertise in the real estate, finance, and construction industries, the firm has consistently been at the forefront of legal innovation and client service. The addition of Adams to their Los Angeles office further strengthens their leading position in real estate litigation and counseling, ensuring that clients' legal needs are met with unmatched proficiency and insight.

As the legal landscape continues to evolve, the integration of experts like Jason Adams into prominent firms underscores the importance of specialized knowledge in navigating the complexities of real estate development and construction. For Cox Castle & Nicholson LLP and their clients, the future looks not only brighter but also significantly more secure.