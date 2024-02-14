Iowa Police Chief Bradley Wendt Found Guilty of Misusing Authority for Machine Gun Acquisition

In a stunning turn of events, Bradley Wendt, the police chief of Adair, Iowa, has been found guilty on 11 out of 15 federal charges for misusing his authority to acquire machine guns. The verdict, delivered on February 14, 2024, has sent shockwaves through the small Iowa community and the law enforcement world.

A Police Chief's Fall from Grace

Wendt, who had served as the Adair Police Department's chief since 2014, was accused of abusing his position to obtain dozens of federally regulated machine guns for personal use and resale. The charges against him included making false statements in letters seeking approval for weapon transfers, conspiring with other gun store owners to acquire weapons on false pretenses, and illegally using a gun registered to the Adair Police Department for a machine gun shoot organized by his private gun store.

Profiting from Deception

Prosecutors argued that Wendt repeatedly sought machine guns under the guise of police necessity, even for weapons with little relevance to police work. They presented evidence that Wendt profited personally from the sales of these weapons, including making $60,000 from the sale of MP7 submachine guns. The jury found his statements in letters seeking approval for weapon transfers to be clearly false, resulting in his conviction on multiple charges.

A Tainted Legacy

Wendt, who also owned two gun stores in Iowa, conspired with other gun store owners to acquire machine guns on false pretenses. The Adair Police Department's reputation has been tarnished by Wendt's actions, and the community is left to grapple with the consequences of his betrayal. The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of integrity and accountability in law enforcement.